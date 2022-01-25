Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $594.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.39.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

