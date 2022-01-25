Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,735 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 83,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,958. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

