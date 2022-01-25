29,435 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,435 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after buying an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

FL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,627. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

