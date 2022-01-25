Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

