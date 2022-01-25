PFM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PFM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of PFM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 7,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,895. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.98.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.