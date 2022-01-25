Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

NYSE SPB traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.38. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

