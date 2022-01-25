Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

AAWW traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,961. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

