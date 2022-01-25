Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,777. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

