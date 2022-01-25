Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.68. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 515.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $10.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $4.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

