SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SJW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,170. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SJW Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

