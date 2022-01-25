Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,897. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

