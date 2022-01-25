Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 13,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.