Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vicor makes up approximately 2.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vicor worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ VICR traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.32. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,113. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $737,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,350 shares of company stock worth $19,139,958. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.