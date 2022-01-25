Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Griffon worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 30.4% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 241,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Griffon by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,283. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.82. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

