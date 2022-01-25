Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in HP by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in HP by 106.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 110,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 57,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,938. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

