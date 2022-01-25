MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,802,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 29,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $10.41 on Tuesday, reaching $354.81. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,147. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.36.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

