Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Holdings Lowered by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Carter’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4,687.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,732,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carter’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,543,000 after acquiring an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRI traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,894. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

