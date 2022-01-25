TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,915 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $8,835,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.