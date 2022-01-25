Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

