Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 261,986 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 376,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 191,321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 816,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 146,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 146,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,316,000.

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 143,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

