Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

FAST stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 13,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,304. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

