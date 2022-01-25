Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $14.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average is $355.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $328.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

