Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

1/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

1/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

1/11/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00.

12/1/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 2,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,801. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 121.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

