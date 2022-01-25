Main Management LLC Sells 7,691 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Main Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 218,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,720. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.91.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.