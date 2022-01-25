Main Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,595,008 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

