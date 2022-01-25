Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.33.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

