First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

