Main Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

EWY stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 160,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $95.82.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

