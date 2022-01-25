Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,427 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 896.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

