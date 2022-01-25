Main Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.