Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,848 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

