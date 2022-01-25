WMS Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 175,638 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,157.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 567.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 637,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. 141,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,201,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

