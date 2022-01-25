Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

