Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. American National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 693.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.07.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

