Keystone Financial Group Sells 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,382.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3,404.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.