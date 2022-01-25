Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,382.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,404.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

