TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stake Lifted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,772 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

