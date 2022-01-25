iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

