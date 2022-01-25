IRISnet Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $82.42 million and $32.40 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00050606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.15 or 0.06579890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.66 or 0.99936288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006331 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,059,332,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,982,724 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

