BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.94, but opened at $28.50. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BigCommerce shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 7,036 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

