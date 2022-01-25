Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0840 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $923,291.32 and approximately $27.00 million worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00251223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001940 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,988,869 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.