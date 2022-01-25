Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.12.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

