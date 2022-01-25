Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $240.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -800.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

