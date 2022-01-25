Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.23. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.71.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $107.59. 23,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 292.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.