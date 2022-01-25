Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,207 ($16.28) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.25) to GBX 1,260 ($17.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.10) to GBX 1,560 ($21.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.83) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

Shares of VTY stock traded down GBX 31.20 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 973.80 ($13.14). 549,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,485. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 831 ($11.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,138.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,174.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

