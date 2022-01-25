J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

