Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. 534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,782. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

