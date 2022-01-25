Playtech (LON:PTEC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.99).

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech stock traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 631.50 ($8.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 726.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 549.47. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 347 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($10.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.