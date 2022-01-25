Severn Trent’s (SVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.08) to GBX 2,675 ($36.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Severn Trent stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,878 ($38.83). The stock had a trading volume of 194,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,893.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,796.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -99.91. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,008 ($40.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

