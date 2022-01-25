Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 2,910 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,850 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.38 and its 200-day moving average is $294.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.62 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.